STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$263.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.10 million.

