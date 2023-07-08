Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

