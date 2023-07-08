Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 31,547 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 18,721 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 958,719 shares of company stock valued at $63,341,018 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

