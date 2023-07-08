Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Novartis Put Options (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 2,811 put options.

Novartis Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.