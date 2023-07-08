Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Novartis Put Options (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 2,811 put options.
Novartis Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Novartis
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
