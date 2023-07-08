StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

