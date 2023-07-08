StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

