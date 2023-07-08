StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $12.89 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $70,261.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,333.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,552 shares of company stock valued at $116,849. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

