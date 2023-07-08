StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.32 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
