StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.32 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.