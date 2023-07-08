StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $0.57 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.