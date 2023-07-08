StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $0.57 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

