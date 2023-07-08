StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.81. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

