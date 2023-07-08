StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FS Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.