Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Stories

