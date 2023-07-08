SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SunPower has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.82.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

