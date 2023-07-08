SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

