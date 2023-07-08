Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SUP opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,984,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,831 shares of company stock worth $215,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.