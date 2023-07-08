Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

