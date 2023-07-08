Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,013,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $85.91 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.