Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.