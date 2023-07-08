Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 199.40 Average PT from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.40 ($2.53).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNT. Barclays cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.70) to GBX 187 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($50,717.10). Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 77.65 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £362.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,294.17, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.02 ($3.05).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

