Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

