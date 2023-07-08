Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.55% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $34,734.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,085,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

