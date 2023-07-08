TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRSSF. Craig Hallum upgraded TerrAscend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.19.
TerrAscend Price Performance
TRSSF stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
