TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRSSF. Craig Hallum upgraded TerrAscend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.19.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Price Performance

TRSSF stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.