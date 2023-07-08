The Macerich Company Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Macerich Stock Up 0.5 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Macerich by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 29.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.