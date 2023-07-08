The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.31 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

PNC stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

