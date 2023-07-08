Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 6,779 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $609,906.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,838.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APLS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

