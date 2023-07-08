TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Approximately 1,512,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,409 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.03.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in TMC the metals by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $710.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

