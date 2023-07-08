Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.