Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $406.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

