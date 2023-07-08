Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.27 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.