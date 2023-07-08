Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.27 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

