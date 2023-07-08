Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $30.38 Average PT from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veritex Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $4,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,046,000 after buying an additional 229,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

