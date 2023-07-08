Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 9,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

