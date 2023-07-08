VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $145.73.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

