Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,163 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

