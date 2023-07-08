Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

