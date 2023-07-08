Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $184.74.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.