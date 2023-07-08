Wedbush Comments on UWM Holdings Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.33 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.49.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. UWM’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.