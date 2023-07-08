Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guild in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NYSE GHLD opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $686.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

