Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.