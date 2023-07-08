West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $371.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $387.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

