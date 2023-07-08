Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.