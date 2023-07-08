Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

