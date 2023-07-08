Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

NYSE ENV opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $56,607,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Envestnet by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 359,877 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

