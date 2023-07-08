Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,190,940 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

