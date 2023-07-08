Zacks Research Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

NYSE:CRL opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $80,728,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.