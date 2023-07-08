Zacks Research Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

FITB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.