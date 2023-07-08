Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

