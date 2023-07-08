Zacks Research Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

