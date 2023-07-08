Zacks Research Comments on TriMas Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

