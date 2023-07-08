Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

