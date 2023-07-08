Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $40.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

